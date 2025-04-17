2026 DB Dana Greenhow set for West Virginia summer official visit

Greenhow, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, plans to take a series of official visits during the month of June including a stop in Morgantown to see the West Virginia football program June 3-5.

The defensive back has yet to make it to campus but is excited to get to see everything for himself.

“I’m excited to see the environment to see how I would fit in there and how I would bond with the players and all the staff,” Greenhow said.

The Mountaineers have been involved with Greenhow since extending a scholarship offer in January led by the efforts of safeties coach Gabe Franklin. Since that point the two have developed a strong bond.

“Me and Coach Franklin have built a great relationship with him coming to see me twice already showing that much interest,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Greenhow as a defensive back with the ability to line up all over the secondary from safety to nickel to even at cornerback. He also has collected offers from Missouri, Indiana, North Carolina State, UCF, Wake Forest and Boston College, among others.

The Mountaineers have made it clear that Greenhow is a priority for them and that’s certainly got his attention at this stage of the process.

“I’m a priority up there even with Coach (Rich) Rodriguez hitting me up to let me know how important I am,” Greenhow said.

On top of his trip to West Virginia, Greenhow has official visits set to Missouri May 30-June 1, Liberty June 6-8, Indiana June 13-15, UCF June 20-22 and is working on a stop at Wake Forest.