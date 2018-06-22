South Charleston (W.Va.) 2021 defensive end Zeiqui Lawton already had seen his recruitment start to pick up some steam but now it’s officially rolling downhill.

That’s because West Virginia became the first power five school to offer Lawton following an impressive performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp.

During the event, Lawton was timed at 4.7 in the 40-yard dash on two separate attempts and didn’t lose a rep during the one-on-one portion.