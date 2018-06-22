2021 DE Lawton adds first power five from in-state WVU
South Charleston (W.Va.) 2021 defensive end Zeiqui Lawton already had seen his recruitment start to pick up some steam but now it’s officially rolling downhill.
That’s because West Virginia became the first power five school to offer Lawton following an impressive performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp.
During the event, Lawton was timed at 4.7 in the 40-yard dash on two separate attempts and didn’t lose a rep during the one-on-one portion.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news