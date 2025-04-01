2026 DL Djidjou Bah aware of West Virginia history

So, naturally it was an exciting development when the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after a conversation with defensive line coach William Green.

“I know that the Mountaineers have a strong football tradition and some very passionate fans,” he said. “And tend to have high-powered offenses.”

Green informed Bah that he is impressed with the entire package of his game and believes that he would be a great fit for what the Mountaineers want to do up front given his skill set.

“The way I get off the ball, how I can move laterally and vertically, and how good of an athlete I am,” he said.

All of the schools targeting Bah like him on the defensive line with his preferred destination as a three-technique. He is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Bah has yet to visit West Virginia and likely won’t be able to do it in the spring with time ticking but he does want to try to make it to campus. He will be visiting Iowa this coming week.

Bah wants to whittle down his growing list of options by finding a school where he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff as well as what place is going to best set him up for life after he hangs up the cleats.

He also places a value on the school that has the best family-like environment or brotherhood.