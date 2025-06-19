Best Virginia announces Jarrod West as head coach for TBT

Best Virginia has announced their head coach for this summer's TBT in Jarrod West.

West will serve as the head coach after previously handling the role in 2019.

The veteran head coach at Notre Dame High School, West suited up for West Virginia from 1994-98 and hit the game-winning shot against Cincinnati in the NCAA Tournament as a senior to send the Sweet 16.

Joining West on the coaching staff will be Ron Everhart, who was an assistant with the Mountaineers from 2012-2023.

The Charleston Regional will be played July 18-22, where Best Virginia will serve as the host team. Other teams in the region will be Herd That (Marshall alums), Court Street Kings (Ohio alums), Sikh Warriors, DuBois Dream, Elite Nation and The Nawf.

The Best Virginia roster features former West Virginia players John Flowers, Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Haley, Kedrian Johnson and Wesley Harris.

Others on the roster include Jarrod West, the son of the head coach who played at Marshall and Louisville, James Reese, who played at North Texas and South Carolina and Will Vorhees, who played at Notre Dame College.