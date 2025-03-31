2026 DB Chance Collins impressed with West Virginia visit

Collins, 6-foot-1, 182-pounds, was able to watch the Mountaineers scrimmage and then get an idea of what the campus was like in Morgantown. Then he was able to meet with the coaches and players.

Mansfield (Tx.) Timberview 2026 defensive back Chance Collins has held an offer from West Virginia since January and made the trek to campus over the weekend for a spring practice.

Collins was able to meet with all of the coaches during his time on campus but spent the most time with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and safeties coach Gabe Franklin. That gave him a chance to discuss his potential fit in the defense.

Overall, Collins walked away from the experience highly impressed with what he saw.

“I think that the visit was great and what stood out to me was Coach Alley’s defense,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Collins as a safety in their defensive scheme and the coaching staff has told him that he would be a good fit given his size and ability to track the football.

“I got to speak with every coach,” he said.

Collins believes that his time in Morgantown certainly helped the program in his recruitment because he got to spend the day as if he were a Mountaineer.

The plan is for Collins to try to make it back to West Virginia at some point but he is still working on when that will occur.

“I think I will end up visiting again,” he said.

Collins is also looking into trips to Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Utah.