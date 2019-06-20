Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has emerged as one of, if not the, top signal caller on the board for West Virginia in his class and this past week made his first visit to campus.

It was a trip that the 6-foot-3, 194-pounder, certainly doesn’t regret.

The newly minted Rivals.com four-star prospect made the trek to Morgantown to compete in the final one-day camp of June and didn’t disappoint clearly performing at an elite level.