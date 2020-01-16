News More News
2021 OL Slaughter set for West Virginia football visit

Slaughter just received an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program and now is set for a visit.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic 2021 offensive lineman Jake Slaughter plans to be busy this week including a stop set to one of his newest offers West Virginia.

Slaughter, 6-foot-5, 310-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers only a few days ago but plans to make it to campus Saturday in order to take in the sights and sounds of Morgantown.

