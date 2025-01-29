What to think of the West Virginia off-season roster movement?

WVSports.com examines all the movement to date to see how the roster has fared with a number of scholarships to fill.

It's been a busy off-season to date for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program with players both coming in and exiting the roster.

Terry initially entered his name into the transfer portal Dec. 30 after spending just one season with the Mountaineers football program. But after mulling his options the 6-foot-5, 338-pounder, withdrew his name from the database with all four years left.

The versatile defensive back played cornerback at Jacksonville State the year prior under coordinator Zac Alley and finished with 42 tackles and 3 interceptions. A veteran presence that should only help to round out the secondary.

Tarnue spent one season with West Virginia where he recorded 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble across 12-games. He played multiple positions this past season due to injuries and appeared to have exhausted his eligibility. But after the injunction for junior college players, Tarnue announced he would return.

Transfers Added: South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs, Eastern Michigan wide receiver Oran Singleton, Tulsa offensive lineman Walter Young Bear, Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie, Jacksonville State tight end Jacob Barrick, Texas A&M QB Jaylen Henderson, Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh, Catawba College running back LJ Turner, North Carolina linebacker Ashton Woods, Jacksonville State wide receiver Cam Vaughn, Tulane kicker Ethan Head, Iowa tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker, Jacksonville State safety Fred Perry, Jacksonville State cornerback Derek Carter, Nevada cornerback Michael Coats, Akron cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson, LSU lineman Kimo Makane’ole, Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards, Washington safety Justin Harrington, Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson, Youngstown State offensive lineman Wyatt Minor, North Carolina State offensive lineman Robby Martin, Virginia Union safety William Davis, Wyoming defensive end Braden Siders, Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford, Charlotte quarterback Max Brown, Appalachian State cornerback Jason Chambers, Texas San Antonio EDGE Jimmori Robinson, Princeton offensive lineman Will Reed, Idaho State wide receiver Jeff Weimer

Scruggs committed to West Virginia over scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Colorado, UNLV and a number of others. The nickel back recorded 70 tackles and an interception for South Alabama in 2024 and received an offer from the Mountaineers once Rich Rodriguez took over the program.

Scruggs started his career at Washburn but did not record any statistics, then moved onto Central Missouri where he played in 11 games and recorded 37 tackles. From there, Scruggs moved onto Hutchinson C.C. where he had 38 tackles and an interception. The Missouri native has one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Singleton committed to West Virginia after an official visit to campus. The speedy wide receiver hauled in 64 catches for 639 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had 23 rushing yards on 6 carries.

The Florida native started his career at Akron but also spent time at Hutchinson C.C. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Young Bear appeared in 32 games during his time at Tulsa but took over a starting role in the final two games of his sophomore season before becoming a starter for all 12 games in 2024 at left guard.

The Oklahoma native has played over 1,000 snaps at the college level and has one season of eligibility remaining in his career. Picked West Virginia over a number of other offers once he entered the portal.

Bowie was a standout wide receiver at Martinsburg and out of high school committed to Concord. There he would put together a massive season in 2022 where he hauled in 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. Bowie then moved onto Jacksonville State where he spent two seasons and appeared in 17 games.

This past season, Bowie appeared in all 14 games and recorded 13 catches for 209 yards. He then elected to enter the transfer portal and returned home for his final campaign in Morgantown

Barrick played 30 games over his three years at Jacksonville State and was primarily used as a blocking tight end with 428 of his total 614 snaps coming in that area. A native of Martinsburg, Barrick hauled in 9 receptions for 102 yards over his career and is coming off a season where he hauled in 6 catches for 70 yards.

Henderson has appeared in 10 games during his time at Texas A&M and Fresno State with five contests at each stop. The California native had his most productive season in 2023 where he completed 53-78 passes for 715 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and 2 scores. The signal caller has two years of eligibility remaining and is a dual-threat option.

Traugh, a native of Parkersburg and former Parkersburg South standout, spent two seasons at Youngstown State. He appeared in only two games during his first year with the program and redshirted but then appeared in 12 games and hauled in 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns while earning FCS freshman all-American honors.

Traugh has three years of eligibility remaining in his career and returns home to the Mountain State where he will look to take advantage of the opportunity.

Turner spent three years at DII Catawba College where he compiled 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. However, he put together his best campaign in his last when across eight games he accounted for 1,224 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Turner's efforts earned him DII all-American honors and he entered the transfer portal in November with one year left.

Turner took an official visit to West Virginia and committed to the Mountaineers giving them a veteran running back that is ready to try his hand at the next level.

Woods spent just one season at North Carolina after enrolling early as a member of the class of 2024. The former four-star prospect saw limited action in his lone season in Chapel Hill but had a senior season where he racked up 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The Georgia native has four years of eligibility remaining and is a high upside addition that brings a lot of talent to the position room.

Vaughn was the leading receiver for Jacksonville State in 2024 where he hauled in 49 catches for 804 yards and 5 touchdowns. The redshirt freshman started his career as a quarterback but made the move to wide receiver and appeared in three games in his first year before taking off in his second.

The Georgia native follows his head coach Rodriguez to Morgantown where he brings a big, athletic skill set to the wide receiver room where he has proven the ability to make contested catches and make people miss as well as get yards after the catch.

Vaughn has three years of eligibility remaining.

Head spent only one season at Tulane but where he made 4-5 field goals and had 77 kickoffs for 4,873 yards and 50 touchbacks. The Illinois native has three years left in his career and will be an asset as a young kicker with a strong leg.

Pascuzzi is a veteran tight end that appeared in 22 games over his four years at Iowa where he served as primarily a blocker. The Kansas native did haul in two catches for 40 yards but the former walk-on brings experience to the room. He has one year left after picking the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus.

Walker appeared in 37 games during his five seasons at UT Chattanooga where he was a productive player at the safety position recording 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions over that time. He has over 2,000 snaps at the safety position during his time in college and graded out well especially in coverage.

The Alabama native has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

Perry is another veteran safety that has played a lot of football appearing in 36 games during his three seasons with the Gamecocks and filling the stat sheet with 257 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 6 forced fumbles, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.

A former freshman all-American, Perry has experience playing in the defensive scheme and is coming off a season where he recorded 110 tackles from the safety spot. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will look to step into an immediate role.

Carter is a veteran cornerback that has played 1,046 snaps in his three seasons on the field for the Gamecocks. A second-team all-Conference USA selection in 2023, Carter has recorded 89 tackles, 10 passes defended and an interception across 35 games.

The Alabama native steps into a position that needed help at cornerback and will have one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Coats is an elite coverage cornerback that is coming off a season at Nevada where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors with 41 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions. He permitted just 25 of 55 targets to be complete for 120 yards.

The Mississippi native had 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception in his first year with the Wolfpack and prior to that was at East Central C.C. One of the premier cornerback options available in the portal, Coats has one year left in his career.

Coats committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus and has spent almost all of his over 1,000 snaps at outside cornerback.

Golden-Nelson is another experienced transfer portal cornerback that has played 1,060 snaps over the past three years of his career at Akron. He made 12 starts during that time in 29 total games and had 66 tackles, 10 passes defended and two picks.

The Tennessee native racked up 33 tackles and 7 passes defended with 10 starts in 2024 and he is another veteran cornerback that adds to the secondary.

Makane’ole was a highly recruited offensive guard out of high school and spent four seasons at LSU. The first three were on the offensive line where he appeared across 63 snaps and then made the move to defensive line in 2024 where he played 21 snaps.

Makane'ole has one season of eligibility remaining and could play either side of the ball.

Edwards spent the past two seasons with the Panthers where he rushed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included this past season where Edwards rushed for 1,022 yards and 6 scores while catching 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Florida native also spent one season at Texas San Antonio as well as previous stops at Hutchinson C.C. and Georgia Military College. Edwards entered the transfer portal Dec. 26 after the JUCO ruling and currently has one year of eligibility remaining.

Harrington only spent one season at Washington where he appeared in just eight games and recorded a total of three tackles. But prior to that the North Carolina native was at Oklahoma for three seasons where he redshirted in one and then appeared in 15 games over two years where he recorded 29 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He also started two games at the cheetah position in 2023 prior to a season ending injury.

Harrington started his career at Bakersfield College where he was one of the top junior college players in his class after recording 97 tackles and 7 interceptions. He has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Wilson spent five seasons with the Rams where he 234 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions during that time. The Colorado native started 25 games the past two seasons and recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 3 passes defended in 2023 and 98 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions this past season.

Wilson entered the transfer portal Jan. 8 and quickly made the decision to commit. He has one season of eligibility remaining and played almost 800 snaps last season.

Minor only spent two seasons at Youngstown State where he appeared in just one game with limited snaps. The Clarksburg native should provide depth.

Martin was only at N.C. State for one season and when the Huntington native entered the transfer portal and took a visit to West Virginia. The Mountaineers were the runner up in the initial recruitment for the all-state selection and were able to land him the second time around. Martin has all four years of eligibility remaining.

Davis spent three seasons with the Panther on the field where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position. Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter.

The versatile safety could fill a number of roles in his final season of eligibility.

Siders spent four seasons at Wyoming and started 26 of 33 games after redshirting in his first campaign. The Colorado native was productive in his three seasons on the field recording 91 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

That included the 2022 campaign where he had 44 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Siders entered the transfer portal in early December and gives West Virginia a seasoned defensive lineman. He has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Crawford has spent five seasons at the college level between the past four years at Arkansas and one at Charlotte. During that time the Texas native has appeared in 39 games and started a total of 9 during that timeframe.

Crawford has spent the majority of his time at right tackle and gives the Mountaineers a veteran offensive lineman with a former four-star pedigree out of high school. The seasoned option has one season of eligibility left.

Brown spent only one season at Charlotte where he started four games and threw for 563 yards with 3 touchdowns and six interceptions. Prior to that Brown spent two years at Florida where he redshirted in his first before completing 19-28 passes for 192 yards. The Oklahoma native has two years remaining in his career and joins a West Virginia quarterback room that doesn't have a lot of returning on the field snaps.

Brown accounted for 4,416 passing yards and 68 touchdowns in two seasons at Lincoln Christian when he was in high school while showing dual threat ability.

Chambers has spent three season at the college level but his last was with Appalachian State where he started 9 of the 11 games that he appeared. The North Carolina native recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass break ups and 3 interceptions.

Prior to that Chambers was at North Carolina Central where he was a first-team HBCU all-American after he recorded 41 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble. He also was a finalist for the Aeneas Williams Award which is given to the top HBCU defensive back in DII. The year prior Chambers started 6 games.

Robinson is one of the major additions for West Virginia this off-season out of the transfer portal after earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team honors. Robinson was dominant with the Roadrunners last season with 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks along with a pair of forced fumbles. The Virginia native spent three years at Texas San Antonio prior to that and played in 30 games where he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Virginia native is a former junior college prospect that was in high demand once he elected to enter the transfer portal but ultimately narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech. With over 1,300 snaps played in his career, Robinson will likely become an immediate factor in the Mountaineers defense.

Reed was one of the primary targets for West Virginia on the offensive line and the program was able to close the deal after getting him on campus for an official visit. The Washington native also took trips to Georgia Tech, Virginia and Arizona but the appeal of being able to compete for time immediately on a roster that simply doesn’t feature many experienced tackle body types was too much to overcome.

Reed appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons and started 19 of those so he brings over 1,000 career snaps with him at the position and will compete for a tackle job immediately in his final season. at the college level.

Weimer is an experienced wide receiver that has been productive at all of the previous stops of his career. Weimer started his career at the junior college level at Hartnell College where he caught 78 passes for 1,040 yards and 11 touchdowns. He then moved to City College of San Francisco where he had 75 receptions for 1,253 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Weimer would sign with UNLV where he appeared in seven games and recorded 26 catches for 278 yards and score. The California native then moved to Idaho State where he had 75 grabs for 1,016 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. He has one year left.