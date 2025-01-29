Game Preview: West Virginia men's basketball vs No. 6 Houston

(Photo by WVSports.Com)

West Virginia looks to end a two-game losing streak when they face Houston at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match-up to get you ready for tip-off. SERIES: Houston leads 2-0 LAST MEETING: Jan. 29, 2025 in Houston — UH 70, WVU 54 TELEVISION: ESPN+ (Eric Rothman / Tim Welshl) Tip-off: 7:00 PM ET

COACHES Darian DeVries, West Virginia 13-6 (1st season at WVU), 163-61 (7th season overall) Kelvin Sampson, Houston 280-82 (11th season at UH), 780-352 (36th season overall)

LAST TIME OUT Houston enters Wednesday with a 92-86 (2OT) win over Kansas on Saturday. The Cougars trailed by seven at halftime and then scored six points in the final seven seconds of the first overtime period, helping lift them to a victory in overtime. J'Wan Roberts led Houston with 24 points, Mylik Wilson added 18 points, and then Milos Uzan added 17 points in the win. West Virginia enters Saturday off back-to-back losses for the first time this season. The Mountaineers lost to Arizona State before falling on the road to Kansas State on Saturday. Shooting woes plagued WVU as they went a combined 8-for-50 from beyond the arc in their last two games.

By The Numbers — Houston (16-3, 8-0 Big 12)

Houston still leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing their opponents to score 55.6 points per game this season. The Cougars are allowing teams to shoot 36 percent from the field, and are forcing 14.8 turnovers per game on the defensive end. Houston is third in the Big 12 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing opponents to make 30.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Offensively, Houston has been able to have success by shooting from beyond the arc. They lead the Big 12 in 3-point percentage, at 39.5 percent this season. They have the 8th-most threes made and have scored the 9th-most points in the Big 12 this season. Over their last five games, their most frequent lineup on the floor has been Milos Uzan, LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, J'Wan Roberts, and Joseph Tugler. This lineup has been used 25.2 percent of the time in their last five games. Cryer leads Houston in scoring with 13.5 points per game, followed by Sharp at 13.4 points per game, and then Roberts at 11.3 points per game. Roberts also leads Houston in rebounds with 6.6, while Tugler is right behind him at 5.8. Houston comes into the game ranked 2nd in the NET and 2nd by KenPom. This is considered a Quad 1 game for Houston. They are 2-3 in such games this season, with wins over West Virginia and Kansas.

By The Numbers — West Virginia (13-6, 4-4 Big 12)