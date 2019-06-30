Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School 2021 offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton is just starting to see his recruitment blossom but there could be a lot more to come.

Wigenton, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, already holds an offer from Massachusetts but a large number of programs stopped by his school this spring including Nebraska, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Boston College and Rutgers to name a few.