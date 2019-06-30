News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 03:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Wigenton looking into several trips including WVU

Wvxdj6xtko5umhxg3rhq
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School 2021 offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton is just starting to see his recruitment blossom but there could be a lot more to come.

Wigenton, 6-foot-5, 295-pounds, already holds an offer from Massachusetts but a large number of programs stopped by his school this spring including Nebraska, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Boston College and Rutgers to name a few.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}