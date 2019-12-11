Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School 2021 defensive end Jason Onye hadn’t played football since fourth grade until he was encouraged to give it another try last season.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder is glad that he did.

That’s because Onye has already collected 14 scholarship offers as programs have been able to evaluate him as he’s putting together an impressive second year with 76 tackles and 15 sacks.