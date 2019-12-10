It wasn’t the first trip for Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2021 defensive end Darryl Peterson to West Virginia for the junior day Sunday, but it just might have been his best to date.

Peterson, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, took a visit to Morgantown for the Gold-Blue game in the spring and was back on campus for the first junior day of the cycle over the weekend.

Needless to say, the experience left its mark.