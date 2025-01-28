2026 DB Chance Collins looking into West Virginia junior day stop

Collins, 5-foot-11, 162-pounds, received the word from safeties coach Gabe Franklin who let him know that the Mountaineers were formally jumping into the mix.

Mansfield (Tx.) 2026 defensive back Chance Collins found out about his offer from West Virginia following a conversation with the coaching staff and now is planning a visit to campus.

It was an exciting development for Collins who is still learning about the program but does know a few things about it.

“I know that they have had multiple NFL alumnus and great facilities,” he said.

Franklin informed Collins that the coaching staff was impressed with his skill set at the position including his height, size and ability to track the football in the air.

“I was very happy about what he said and could tell he watched my film,” he said.

All of the programs, including West Virginia, are targeting him at the safety spot and schools have been impressed with his overall versatility at the position.

Collins is looking into making a somewhat quick turnaround trip to Morgantown for the Junior Day Feb. 1 if all works out but he also is currently checking his other options first before it’s set in stone.

“I think I will end up visiting there,” he said.

Collins wants to find a program that has interest in him as a person and will develop his potential on the field. He also is looking for a school that he and his family will feel comfortable with.