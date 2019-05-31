2021 QB Veilleux wants to find out more about WVU after offer
Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has quite the backstory.
Veilleux, pronounced 'vey-you', is originally from Ottawa, Ontario and spoke primarily French until seventh grade but always had a love for the game of football.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, actually started his career as an offensive tackle in little league before making the move to quarterback after a season and since that point he really hasn’t looked back.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news