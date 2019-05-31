Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius 2021 quarterback Christian Veilleux has quite the backstory.

Veilleux, pronounced 'vey-you', is originally from Ottawa, Ontario and spoke primarily French until seventh grade but always had a love for the game of football.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, actually started his career as an offensive tackle in little league before making the move to quarterback after a season and since that point he really hasn’t looked back.