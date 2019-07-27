West Virginia’s final one-day prospect camp of the summer was a bit of a roller coaster ride for 2021 quarterback Emmett Morehead, a native of Woodside, California who attends boarding school at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

That’s because the rising junior believed he was still fighting for an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation he had with West Virginia quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan after he camped at Duke on June 8th.



Reagan told Morehead that he was extending an offer to him but needed to see him camp in Morgantown, leaving Morehead to believe that he had to have a solid camp performance to make the offer official.