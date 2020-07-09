WVSports - 2021 wing Alajiki discusses latest with recruitment, West Virginia

The recruiting process is starting to heat up for wing Sam Alajiki.

Alajiki, a native of Ireland, currently plays for Beckley Prep IJN and has collected recent scholarship offers from New Mexico, Oral Roberts and Stetson as well as a laundry list of interest.

Previously Alajiki had been playing for Barking Abbey in East London before deciding he wanted to expand his recruitment and his skill set by playing in states.

That decision has paid off.