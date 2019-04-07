Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR Burrell hopes to make it to WVU soon

Roul1b2zdrloarnc3qcz
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

CHARLOTTE – Blythewood (S.C.) 2021 wide receiver Joshua Burrell has interest in a number of schools early in the process and one of those is none other than West Virginia.

Burrell, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, competed in the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte and spoke with WVSports.com about the latest in his developing recruitment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}