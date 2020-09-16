Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2022 athlete Terian Williams won’t have any trouble recalling the first time he formally spoke with the West Virginia football coaches.

That’s because the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder, received an offer from the Mountaineers at the tail end of the conversation. West Virginia became just the latest in a string of opportunities for Williams joining other schools such as Florida, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas Tech and more.