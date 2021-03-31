WVSports - 2022 F Harris commits to West Virginia Mountaineers basketball

The West Virginia Mountaineers added another valuable piece to the 2022 class when Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris has made his commitment to the basketball program.

Harris, 6-foot-7, 190-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a finalist list that also included Ohio State, Xavier, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Kansas State. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Akron and Wichita State.

He announced his choice on social media.

West Virginia was the first power five school to offer Harris in April of 2020 and his recruitment was spearheaded by head coach Bob Huggins who initially made the offer. He has visited campus for the Missouri game prior to the dead period and was able to get a firsthand look at what the school offers.