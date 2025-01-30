2026 DB Burden gets 'amazing' birthday gift from West Virginia

Burden, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, spoke with cornerbacks coach Rod West who had visited him at his school and that’s when he received the good news.

“He gave me an amazing birthday gift,” he said.

Burden said that during his conversation West let him know that he is versatile enough to play all over the backend of the defense at multiple spots.

He is coming off a season where he had 18 tackles, 7 passes defender and just 68 yards given up in coverage of his team.

Burden also was impressed with how the assistant handled the discussion.

“I think that coach West is a great guy and a great coach. Also, he’s had all-American players at his previous schools,” Burden said.

At this point Burden believes that West Virginia is definitely on the list of schools that he wants to visit with the new coaching staff in place at some point in his recruitment but right now he is still in the process of booking those trips.