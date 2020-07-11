 WVSports - 2022 in-state athlete Payne has power five offer, West Virginia interest
2022 in-state athlete Payne has power five offer, West Virginia interest

Payne already has a pair of offers and interest from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings
Poca (W.Va.) 2022 athlete Toby Payne didn’t expect to already have scholarship offers but that’s where he finds himself at this stage of the process.

Payne, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, hasn’t even started his junior year of high school but already has offers from Rutgers and Marshall as well as interest from others including West Virginia.

{{ article.author_name }}