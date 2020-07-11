WVSports - 2022 in-state athlete Payne has power five offer, West Virginia interest

2022 in-state athlete Payne has power five offer, West Virginia interest
Poca (W.Va.) 2022 athlete Toby Payne didn’t expect to already have scholarship offers but that’s where he finds himself at this stage of the process.
Payne, 6-foot-5, 230-pounds, hasn’t even started his junior year of high school but already has offers from Rutgers and Marshall as well as interest from others including West Virginia.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news