Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2022 quarterback Jayden Sauray is coming off an impressive sophomore season and that has generated a number of scholarship offers including one from West Virginia.

Sauray, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, threw for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns to go along with another 400 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

That type of production gets the attention of college programs.