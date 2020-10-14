Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth 2022 tight end Oscar Delp has been excited over how the recruiting process has developed to date with one of his most recent opportunities from West Virginia.

Delp, 6-foot-5, 218-pounds, had already collected offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Southern California, Georgia, Florida State, Stanford, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Utah, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and others but the scholarship from the Mountaineers came as a surprise.