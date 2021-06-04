Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz 2023 athlete Creed Whittemore came to West Virginia’s camp hoping to impress the coaching staff and he did just that by earning his first power five offer.

Whittemore, 5-foot-11, 177-pounds, worked out at both wide receiver and quarterback during the event and it’s the former that earned him the scholarship from the Big 12 program for the time being.