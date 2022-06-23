2023 CB Jackson picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

Jackson, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over other offers from Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota, Connecticut, Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

West Virginia has addressed a need in the defensive secondary after adding a commitment from Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 cornerback Jordan Jackson .

The Rivals.com three-star prospect played primarily running back during his junior season but after working out at the West Virginia one-day camp this week he earned the opportunity to play cornerback.

“The coaches thought I did well and were surprised how well I did despite me coming in with that running back mentality. I had to switch the flip,” he said.

That performance was enough to seal the deal between the versatile athlete and the Mountaineers. It was a process, but after seeing him perform in camp and the potential it was enough for the coaches to make a move on Jackson.

Jackson had visited Morgantown multiple times during his recruitment and there is already a tie to the program with his twin brother Fairfield (Oh.) 2023 defensive back Josiah Jackson committed.

As a running back last season Jackson carried the ball 98 times for 973 yards and 6 touchdowns showcasing his speed and ability with the football in his hands.

Jackson was primarily recruited by secondary coach ShaDon Brown along with area recruiter defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. Those ties proved to be critical in this process.

Jackson becomes the second defensive back commitment in the 2023 class along with his brother and gives the program a total of a dozen pledges overall.

WVSports.com will have more with Jackson in the near future.