2023 DB Barbas excited to add West Virginia to offer list
Roswell (Ga.) Centennial 2023 safety Johnsley Barbas has started to attract attention.
Barbas, 5-foot-11, 167-pounds, already held offers from Louisville, Wake Forest and Kent State but then received news that West Virginia was joining the picture.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news