2023 DB Duclona sees a lot to like at West Virginia
Naples (Fla.) defensive back Jason Duclona received a scholarship offer from West Virginia a few days prior to his trip to Morgantown and the trip did little to disappoint.
Duclona, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, was seeing the West Virginia football program for the first time along with his brother Jonas Duclona in January but it certainly won’t be the last time for the pair.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news