Miami (Fla.) Miami Central 2023 pass rusher Reuben Bain had always wanted to see the West Virginia football program in person and the final junior day of January gave him that chance.

Bain, 6-foot-3, 249-pounds, currently has a long list of offers including West Virginia, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee and more but was able to spend some quality time getting to know what the Mountaineers had to offer.