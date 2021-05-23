2023 OL Lovett excited to add West Virginia to his list
Rockledge (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett understands time is on his side.
Lovett, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, is only entering his junior season but that hasn’t stopped several schools from pulling the trigger such as West Virginia and Kentucky.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news