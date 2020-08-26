2023 QB Edge receives offer from West Virginia Mountaineers football
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2023 quarterback Cameron Edge is just getting started with his recruitment.
Edge, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, is a long way off from when he’ll sign a letter of intent but already has collected offers from West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and several more.
