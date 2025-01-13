West Virginia adds Charlotte QB transfer Brown

Brown, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, appeared in five games in 2024 and completed 43-93 passes for 561 yards with 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The West Virginia football program has added another quarterback commitment out of the transfer portal in Charlotte signal caller Max Brown .

Prior to his time with the 49ers, Brown spent two seasons at Florida where he completed 19-28 passes for 192 yards in 2023 after redshirting during his first season.

The Oklahoma native accounted for 4,416 passing yards and 68 touchdowns in two seasons at Lincoln Christian and during his senior season tossed for 2,750 yards and 41 touchdowns with 1,343 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in route to be named Oklahoma District 3A MVP.

Brown entered the transfer portal Dec. 1.

Brown has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Brown represents the second signal caller to commit to the Mountaineers this off-season after Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson.

WVSports.com will have more with Brown.