West Virginia drops out of AP Top 25, still ranked in Coaches Poll

West Virginia basketball dropped out of the AP Top 25 on Monday, following a 1-1 stretch this past week.

West Virginia lost to Arizona on Tuesday, before getting a road win over Colorado on Sunday. WVU is 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Big 12 play.

West Virginia received 277 votes in last week's poll, which was good enough for No. 21 in the country. This week they received 61 votes, which was No. 28 in the country.

Five Big 12 teams are ranked, including No. 2 Iowa State, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Houston, and No. 25 Baylor. In addition, four Big 12 teams received votes this week.

WVU was attempting to accomplish being ranked in the AP Poll for two consecutive weeks for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

West Virginia was ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25, dropping two spots from last week.

This week the Mountaineers travel to face No. 10 Houston on Wednesday before they host No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday.