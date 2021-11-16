York (Pa.) 2023 running back Jahiem White had been in contact with West Virginia for quite some time but was taken by surprise when the Mountaineers offered.

White, 5-foot-9, 187-pounds, is in the mist of a standout junior season where he has rushed for over 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. That will get the attention of college programs especially when you were already squarely on their radar.

The talented running back camped with the Mountaineers over the summer and impressed the coaches. But had to wait a little while before lead recruiter running backs coach Chad Scott pulled the trigger on the scholarship offer.