2023 WR Bohler impressed with West Virginia offer
Miami (Fla.) Palmetto 2023 wide receiver Derrick Bohler has seen his recruitment take off of late.
Penn State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Indiana, Georgia Tech and Central Florida had already offered a scholarship to the talented wide receiver and West Virginia also jumped into the mix.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news