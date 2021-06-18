2023 WR Morgan adds West Virginia offer following camp stop
West Bloomfield (Mi.) 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan performed well at one of the West Virginia one-day camps earlier this summer, so it came as no surprise that the Mountaineers elected to offer.
Morgan, 5-foot-10, 181-pounds, received the offer after receiving positive feedback from offensive coordinator Gerad Parker after competing in the June 7 one-day event.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news