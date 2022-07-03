Lynn Haven (Fla.) Mosley 2024 cornerback Cameron Keys was one of the standouts of the June 13 camp at West Virginia and his efforts were rewarded in a big way.

That’s because the 6-foot-0, 160-pounder, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. The program wasn’t new on his radar considering the coaches had been in touch for quite some time but this was a way to showcase everything he brought to the table in the camp environment.