Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones visited West Virginia earlier this summer and plans to return soon for another look at the program.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 204-pounder, received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late June after putting on an impressive performance at a one-day camp earlier in the summer. It was just the latest in a number of trips to Morgantown for the 2024 talent.