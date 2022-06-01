Wheeling (W.Va.) Wheeling Park 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins already holds an offer from West Virginia but that didn’t stop him from competing in the first one-day camp of the summer.

Hawkins, 5-foot-9, 155-pounds, impressed running a timed 4.31 in the 40-yard dash and then flashing his overall skill set in the one-on-one portion of the camp.