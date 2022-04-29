2024 LB Hines has expectations exceeded on West Virginia visit
College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2024 linebacker Andrew Hines arrived on campus at West Virginia expecting to be impressed. He wasn’t disappointed.
Hines, 6-foot-1, 201-pounds, attended the annual Gold-Blue game and was able to get an up-close look of everything that Morgantown had to offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news