Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 quarterback Samaj Jones has an idea of when he would like to make his college decision.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 210-pounds, has trimmed his list down to West Virginia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Penn State with each of those programs standing out due to how they’ve recruited him. Each of those four options have remained in constant contact and made him feel as if he is a priority for them.