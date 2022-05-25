2024 QB Weaver grabs West Virginia offer, plans camp stop
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 quarterback Frankie Weaver is just starting to explore his options when it comes to his recruitment but an offer from West Virginia certainly has his early attention.
Weaver, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, hadn’t been talking to the coaching staff long but after seeing him in practice and flashing his skill set made the decision to offer him a scholarship.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news