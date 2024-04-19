So, when he received word that the Mountaineers were ready to extend a scholarship offer he was naturally excited about the news.

Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy 2025 cornerback JoJo Scott had been speaking with Analyst Tre Bell since he was at his former post at Akron.

Scott, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, had already been talking with the coaching staff but the addition of Bell made things even more interesting.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with him,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was happy to add the Mountaineers to his list of options in large part because of what he does know about the program at this stage.

“I think very highly of them. West Virginia has always been a big school and had a great season last year,” he said.

Scott has yet to visit Morgantown but is hoping to change that and is excited to learn even more about what the Mountaineers have to offer from a football perspective.

West Virginia is targeting Scott at the cornerback spot and the coaching staff has been impressed with how he has handled his business both on and off the field.

“They like that I’m a ball hawk. I can sit down and guard anyone and mix it up and play any coverage you ask me to,” Scott said.

Scott wants to find a coaching staff that he can trust as well as teammates where he will fit into the culture and what the program is all about,

“And they love the game as much as I do,” he said.