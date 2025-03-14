Advertisement
Published Mar 14, 2025
Comparing the West Virginia resume to the bubble
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
As of today West Virginia is still included in the NCAA Tournament field and perched around 10-12 depending on the bracket.

We examine some of the other teams on the bubble to see how the resumes between the teams compare heading into the final weekend prior to Selection Sunday.

Comparing Bubble Teams
TeamRecordNET RankingQuadrant 1+2 WinsQuadrant 3+4 Losses

West Virginia

19-13

50

6-10, 4-3

0

Oklahoma

20-13

44

7-11, 3-1

1

Arkansas

20-13

39

5-10, 4-3

0

Vanderbilt

20-12

47

5-9, 4-3

0

San Diego State

20-9

51

3-6, 5-2

1

North Carolina

22-12

35

1-11, 8-0

1

Xavier

21-11

46

2-9, 7-2

0

Texas

19-14

38

7-10, 3-4

0

Boise State

22-9

43

2-5, 5-2

2

Indiana

19-13

54

4-13, 4-0

0

Colorado State

23-9

52

1-5, 7-2

2

Dayton

21-9

67

3-3, 2-5

1

UC Irvine

26-5

61

1-0, 3-2

3

Wake Forest

21-11

69

2-8, 6-1

2

North Texas

21-7

60

0-3, 3-2

2

----------

