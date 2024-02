Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 safety Demauriah Brown had visited West Virginia before but his latest junior day stop was his most informative trip to campus.

Brown, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, was able to spend more time with the coaching staff, particularly lead recruiter secondary coach ShaDown Brown.

It was Brown that offered the fast-rising defensive back at a camp this past summer and things have only continued to develop between the two.