Butler, 6-foot-3, 297-pounds, found out about the news after his spring practice and was obviously excited about the development.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 2025 defensive lineman Kheldon Butler had been on the West Virginia radar since January but things took a step forward with the Mountaineers offering a scholarship.

“I was blessed and proud,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Butler as a defensive end or nose guard and that versatility is something that schools like about him on the field.

“Coaches like how I practice and like my effort,” he said.

Butler doesn’t know a whole lot about West Virginia at this point but recognizes the success of the program and the bond that the coaches have with the student athletes. He has yet to visit campus but does like what he has heard about the school from the coaching staff.

The plan is to make it there in June. To date, Butler has visited Georgia Southern and UAB and is keeping an open mind about all of the schools recruiting him.

“Academics, strong brotherhood, good nutrition program, good coaching staff and communication is what I want,” he said.