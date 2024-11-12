2025 forward MacLean adds name to West Virginia commitment list

“I was pretty blown away by the facilities because just everything they have and everything I’ll have access to. There’s no way I won’t get better, and I have everything there to develop my game,” he said.

MacLean, 6-foot-9, 205-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a number of scholarship offers including Arizona State, Rutgers, St. Mary's, Colorado State and St. Bonaventure. His recruitment ultimately came down to West Virginia and St. Mary’s.

West Virginia has landed another key piece to the 2025 recruiting class under head coach Darian DeVries with a commitment from Castaic (Ca.) Southern California Academy 2025 forward Trent MacLean .

The versatile wing took an official visit to Morgantown from Nov. 3-5 and saw enough on that trip to end his recruitment giving the Big 12 Conference program another strong addition to their class. MacLean also took an official visit to St. Mary’s and was considering a number of other options.

MacLean saw his recruitment increase in a major way of late with the Mountaineers being one of several schools to jump into the mix with a scholarship offer from the high major level. West Virginia offered a scholarship to MacLean Oct. 8 and both DeVries and assistant Tom Ostrom served as the leads.

He is a plus shooter at his size and that makes him an interesting fit in the West Virginia scheme. He also wanted to find a school that was going to further develop him, and the Mountaineers also checked those boxes off for him as well. He averaged 19 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior.

The senior forward is the son of UCLA legend Don MacLean and made the move to SoCal Academy in order to increase his profile and develop his game further which obviously has paid off in his recruitment.

MacLean becomes the third commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class joining his teammate Santa Clarita (Ca.) Southern California Academy 2025 guard Kelvin Odih and Huntington Prep (W.Va.) wing Braydon Hawthorne as high school additions in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more on MacLean in the near future.