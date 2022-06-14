West Virginia has made it a priority to recruit the best from within their own borders and one player that made a positive impression at the one-day camp was Huntington defensive back Zah Jackson.

Jackson, 5-foot-7, 165-pounds, is a 2025 prospect but was clocked at 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and showcased some impressive speed for his age during the event. It was his first time coming to Morgantown and both parties left impressed with one another.