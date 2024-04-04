Barr, 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, selected the program after a conversation with offensive line coach Matt Moore, running backs coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers became the first program to extend a scholarship offer to Barr in July of 2023 and things have only continued to build from there.

Barr was on campus in January and could play multiple positions on the offensive line.

Overall, Barr becomes the third commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.