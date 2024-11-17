I've Got Five On It: Baylor

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

West Virginia's offense couldn't keep up with Baylor on Saturday, falling to the Bears 49-35. Staff writer Wesley Shoemaker picks out five things from the game yesterday that stood out and dives into each.

Greene Returns

Garrett Greene returned for the first time in a month, starting at quarterback for the Mountaineers. Greene was solid for the most part with his legs adding a different dynamic to the game. While he completed less than 50 percent of his passes, he was really sharp early. He ended the game passing for 237 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also led WVU in rushing with 129 yards on 22 attempts, adding two scores as well. Greene put to bed early the potential questions about who should be the starter should be. Greene showed he’s the better option at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers. Despite his second-half struggles, Greene put WVU in a position to win. He scored them 35 points and at times was the reason they were moving the ball because of his legs. This loss is not on Greene or the offense even with their inconsistencies in the second half.

Defense Steps Back

Speaking of potential blame, this defense took a big, and I mean big, step back against Baylor. Did the Bears possess one of the hottest offenses heading into the game, yes. Did WVU potentially somewhat overperform last week, also yes. However, it felt as though they had no chance of stopping Baylor early on. To their credit, they played better in the second half and were able to get off the field and give WVU’s offense a chance, but when you give up 35 points in the first half of a game, you’re giving your team a small chance for success. Baylor ended the game going 8-for-13 on third down and Baylor averaged 7.3 yards per play.

Home Loss

West Virginia suffered their fourth home loss of the season on Saturday, and yet again, it was a double-digit point loss. This is the third time in as many home games WVU has recently played that there is a clear outcome with about half of the fourth quarter to play. For a place that used to be a really tough place to go into, teams have had lots of success in Morgantown this year. Have WVU's three best opponents all come at home, yes. However, there is an expectation that because you can get the better teams on your schedule at home, you beat at least one of them. Baylor was playing really good football, and it ended with another home loss for Brown and company.

Run Game

West Virginia’s offense featured a lot of positives throughout, but the running game found life. Greene rushed for 129 yards on the ground, and Jahiem White had 16 carries for 67 yards and CJ Donaldson had nine carries for 60 yards. The Mountaineers ran the ball as well as they had all season. Greene was useful in his return, as his scrambling abilities really came into play. WVU finished the night rushing for 262 total yards. Since 2008, the Mountaineers had rushed for 260 or more yards 25 times since 2008. They were 23-2 in those games and are now 23-3 in such games during that span. In addition, since the start of the Neal Brown tenure, WVU was 18-1 in games where they rushed for at least 200 yards.

