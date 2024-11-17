Advertisement
Published Nov 17, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia vs. Baylor
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Nick Malone

RT

80.1

Wyatt Milum

LT

73.8

Tomas Rimac

LG

71.2

Garrett Greene

QB

70.5

Ja'Quay Hubbard

RG

69.1

Hudson Clement

RWR

66.6

CJ Donaldson Jr.

HB

63.3

Brandon Yates

C

63.0

Jahiem White

HB

62.0

Ric'Darious Farmer

SRWR

61.5

Kole Taylor

TE-R

60.8

Rodney Gallagher

SRWR

60.6

Traylon Ray

LWR

60/0

Justin Robinson

LWR

54.9

Preston Fox

RWR

53.1

Jack Sammarco*

TE-L

52.0

Treylan Davis

TE-L

47.0

Landen Livingston

C

45.0

West Virginia's offense vs. Baylor defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

60.1

Receiver/Pass Routes

56.3

Baylor

Coverage

70.9

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

70.7

Baylor

Rushing Defense

46.1

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

75.2

Run Blocking

76.9

Baylor

Pass Rush

57.1

Tackling

49.8

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Ben Cutter

MLB

83.9

Dontez Fagan

LCB

75.4

Jaheem Joseph

FS

70.7

Reid Carrico

MLB

66.1

Sean Martin

RE

65.3

Tyrin Bradley

ROLB

64.5

Israel Boyce*

SCB

64.1

Asani Redwoow

DLE

61.6

Josiah Trotter

MLB

60.7

Anthony Wilson

FS

60.7

Garnett Hollis

RCB

59.1

TJ Jackson

DLE

57.6

Ty French

ROLB

57.3

Fatorma Mulbah

NT

56.0

Hammond Russell

DRT

55.4

Kekoura Tarnue

SS

54.8

Nate Gabriel

NT

53.3

Jacolby Spells

LCB

53.1

Trey Lathan

WLB

52.9

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Baylor

Passing Offense

74.9


Receiver/Pass Routes

68.4

West Virginia

Coverage

64.7

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Baylor

Rushing Offense

70.5

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

61.4

Pro Football Focus Grades
TeamPosition GroupGrade

Baylor

Pass Blocking

82.5

Run Blocking

66.6

West Virginia

Pass Rush

57.9

Tackling

67.4

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

